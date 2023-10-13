Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is expected to miss next season after surgery to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder. After leading the majors with 21 wins last season, Wright underwent a cortisone injection in January to deal with lingering shoulder pain, forcing him to start the season on the injured list. He made his debut on April 11 but got through only five starts — going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA — before returning to the injured list.

