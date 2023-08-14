Braves’ Ozzie Albies headed to 10-day IL with left hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is headed to the 10-day injured list after missing Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees with a left hamstring strain. It was Albies’ first missed start of the season. Following the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced plans to place Albies on the IL. Vaughn Grissom, who filled in at second base late last season, is an option to be recalled to fill Albies’ roster spot. Nicky Lopez, who had three hits and drove in three runs while filling in for Albies in Atlanta’s 11-3 win over the Yankees, could continue to see more playing time.

