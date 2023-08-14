Braves’ Ozzie Albies has hamstring injury, misses start for first time in 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was held out of the lineup against the New York Yankees, his first missed start of the season. Albies was pulled from the Braves’ 7-6 loss at the New York Mets on Sunday with cramping in his left hamstring. Braves manager Brian Snitker says Albies was “still feeling it a little bit” on Monday. Nicky Lopez is the fill-in starter at second base. Albies is not the Braves’ only iron man of 2023. First baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. also started each of Atlanta’s first 117 games.

