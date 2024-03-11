Braves option top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to minor league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have optioned top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett, moving closer to settling on their pitching staff for opening day. The move was not surprising, given the 21-year-old right-hander’s inexperience. It clears the way for the Braves to pick between Bryce Elder and Reynaldo López for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Smith-Shawver was optioned after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in three innings of a spring training game against the New York Yankees.

