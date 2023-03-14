Braves option RHPs Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have optioned right-handed pitchers Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Both of them had been competing for the fifth spot in the Braves’ starting rotation. Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA last season and was sent to the minors in early August. He was the winning pitcher in the Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series and had a no-hitter going when he was removed after five innings.

