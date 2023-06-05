Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett after 2 starts in comeback bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move came after Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in Atlanta’s 8-5 win at Arizona on Sunday. All of Soroka’s runs allowed came with two outs. Soroka, an All-Star as a rookie in 2019, suffered his first Achilles tendon tear early in the 2020 season. He needed a follow-up procedure before suffering a second tear in 2021.

