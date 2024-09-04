Braves’ Merrifield rants about out-of-control pitchers after getting plunked in the head

ATLANTA (AP) — Whit Merrifield got lucky. He wasn’t seriously injured when a 95-mph fastball struck him in the head. Still, the Atlanta Braves second baseman is downright livid about the state of pitching in the big leagues, saying it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or even killed. Merrifield says there must be some ramifications for hard-throwing pitchers who “don’t care where the ball goes.” Merrifield was struck behind the right ear with a pitch from Jeff Criswell in the seventh inning of Atlanta’s 3-0 victory. Fortunately, the ball appeared to catch a bit of Merrifield’s helmet, though he was still forced to leave the game.

