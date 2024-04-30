Braves’ Max Fried throws 6 no-hit innings, but bullpen loses no-no in 8th against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves lost a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning when pinch-hitter Josh Rojas singled off reliever Joe Jiménez. Atlanta starter Max Fried threw six no-hit innings, with the Braves turning to the bullpen to try to complete the no-no. Pierce Johnson struck out the side in the seventh. Jiménez walked Ty France to open the eighth and Rojas pulled a grounder through the right side of the infield for Seattle’s first hit. Fried was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who also threw six no-hit innings before he gave up two knocks — and the first run of the game — in the seventh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.