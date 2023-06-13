Braves’ Marcell Ozuna has bruise, no serious injury after HBP on right wrist

DETROIT (AP) — Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has avoided a serious injury to his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Monday night. Ozuna was sent to a hospital for testing after leaving a 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers when he was struck by a pitch from Garrett Hill. Ozuna originally thought he was seriously injured. Ozuna is hitting .246 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 51 games for the Braves, serving as the regular designated hitter while also seeing time in left field.

