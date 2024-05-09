Braves make 2 deals with infielders, adding Short from Red Sox and sending Guillorme to Angels

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired utility infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox after dealing infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels. Guillorme started in five games at second base and one game at shortstop for the Braves and also pitched one inning in relief this season before he was sent to the Angels. Guillorme played for the New York Mets from 2018-23. Short was designated for assignment by the Red Sox this week before being acquired by the Braves for cash. He began the season with the Mets before being designated for assignment on April 26.

