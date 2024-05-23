Braves left-hander Max Fried turns in another gem in a victory over the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta left-hander Max Fried has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in three of his last five starts for Atlanta. He retired his first 15 batters while pitching a three-hitter in the Braves’ 9-2 win against the Chicago Cubs. Fried, who went 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 starts for Atlanta last year, struck out nine and walked none in his sixth career complete game. He threw 105 pitches, 72 for strikes. Ian Happ hit a leadoff double in the sixth for Chicago’s first baserunner. Happ and Dansby Swanson singled in the eighth for the Cubs’ other two hits.

