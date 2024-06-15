Braves leadoff hitter Michael Harris II leaves game against Rays with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Leadoff hitter and center fielder Michael Harris II has left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays with tightness in his left hamstring. Harris led off the first inning with a single off right-hander Zack Littell. When Ozzie Albies followed with a double down the right field line, Harris pulled up before reaching third base. Braves manager Brian Snitker and assistant trainer Jeff Stevenson made the quick decision to remove Harris from the game. The Braves lost right fielder and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on May 26.

