Braves land RHP Santana from Texas, cut RHP Stephens

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed reliever Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers and designated pitcher Jackson Stephens for assignment. The 26-year-old Santana was picked up for cash after going 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA and one save in 63 appearances with the Rangers this past season. Stephens was surprisingly effective out of the Braves’ bullpen, posting a 3-3 record with two saves and a 3.69 ERA in 39 appearances. But Atlanta decided Santana has more upside. The Braves also added three minor league prospects to the 40-man roster. Backup outfielder Guillermo Heredia was among those designated for assignment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.