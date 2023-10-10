Braves hold off again on announcing starting pitcher for Game 3 of NLDS vs Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are still holding out on announcing their starting pitcher for Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies. Unless the team goes with an opener out of the bullpen on Wednesday, it appears either 12-game winner Bryce Elder or 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver will get the nod against Aaron Nola. Elder is a first-time All-Star and mainstay of the injury-plagued rotation nearly the entire season, so he would seem the most logical choice. But he appeared to tire down the stretch, opening the door for the Braves to send out Smith-Shawver for his postseason debut.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.