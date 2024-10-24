Braves hire Tim Hyers as hitting coach, replacing Kevin Seitzer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Tim Hyers as hitting coach after a shake-up of manager Brian Snitker’s staff. The 53-year-old Hyers is an Atlanta native who joins the Braves after spending the last three seasons in the same capacity with the Texas Rangers, where he was part of the World Series victory in 2023. Hyers replaces Kevin Seitzer, who was among three coaches dumped by Atlanta after an injury-plagued season ended with a two-game sweep by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. Seitzer served as hitting coach for 10 years. Assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano also were fired by the Braves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.