Braves’ High-A affiliate in Rome, Georgia is dropping the parent club’s nickname for 2024

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta’s minor league affiliate in Rome, Georgia will be dropping its Braves nickname. The High-A South Atlantic League team is the third rung in Atlanta’s minor league system and has been a Braves’ affiliate since 2003. The team has no plans to change its relationship with the Braves, but it will join other minorcleague teams that have rebranded to their own unique nicknames. Atlanta’s Triple-A team in Gwinnett switched from Braves to Stripers before the 2018 season. Rome’s change will leave the Double-A Mississippi Braves as the only team among the Braves’ top four affiliates still carrying the parent club’s nickname.

