Braves’ Grant Holmes makes major league debut after decade in minors, throws 3 scoreless innings

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves’ bullpen received an unexpected boost from someone who has been waiting a long time to make an impact in the major leagues. Right-hander Grant Holmes made his big league debut after 10 years in the minors, working three scoreless innings in Atlanta’s 8-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Holmes was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett when reliever Ray Kerr was sent down, and manager Brian Snitker summoned him from the bullpen with the Braves trailing 5-2 after five innings. Holmes allowed two hits and struck out two in his three scoreless frames. Holmes says he’s happy for Holmes for “grinding” his way to the majors.

