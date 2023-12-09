Braves get David Fletcher and Max Stassi from Angels for Evan White and Tyler Thomas

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have obtained infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas. Fletcher, 29, hit .247 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 33 games this season. Stassi, 32, did not play this season because of a strained hip and a serious family medical issue. The 27-year-old White, who spent the last two seasons in the minor leagues, was acquired by the Braves from Seattle on Sunday. Thomas, 27, was selected by Atlanta from the New York Mets on Wednesday in the Triple-A phase of the winter meeting draft.

