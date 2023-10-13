Braves flop in Philly for second straight season, 100 wins again not enough in NLDS exit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the National League Division Series for the second straight season. The Braves won 101 games last season and 104 this season. Just one month earlier, the Braves took three of four and clinched their sixth straight NL East title in Philadelphia. The Braves went 8-5 against the Phillies in the regular season. Those numbers were as empty as the Braves offense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.