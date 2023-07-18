Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media. Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., and become owners of the team. Plans for the spinoff were announced last year and made final in a vote by Liberty stockholders, led by chairman John Malone, on Monday. Braves chairman Terry McGuirk and president Derek Schiller will continue their lead roles in the team and The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development adjacent to Truist Park.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.