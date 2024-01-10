Braves’ Double-A team moving from Mississippi to Columbus, Georgia for 2025 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ Double-A Southern League team is moving from Pearl, Mississippi, to Columbus, Georgia for the 2025 season. The Mississippi Braves announced the move on social media. Diamond Baseball Holdings bought the Double-A team from Liberty Media Corp. in 2022. The group also owns two other Georgia-based Braves minor league teams, the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers and the High-A Rome team, which recently changed its name from the Braves to the Emperors. Golden Park in Columbus is being renovated for the 2025 season. The park was the home for the Columbus Astros and Columbus Mudcats in the Southern League from 1969 to 1990.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.