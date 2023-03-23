Braves closer Iglesias headed to IL with inflamed shoulder

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. The Braves say an MRI showed Iglesias has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days. The right-hander was expected to move into the closer’s role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta. Left-hander A.J. Minter and right-hander Joe Jiménez, acquired from Detroit in the offseason, are among the candidates to handle save situations at the start of the season.

