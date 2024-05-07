Braves’ bullpen takes another hit as left-hander Tyler Matzek lands on 15-day injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves lost another reliever to an injury when they placed left-hander Tyler Matzek on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. The Braves place right-hander Pierce Johnson on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right elbow inflammation. The move with Matzek came after he allowed three runs while recording only two outs in Saturday night’s 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Matzek has a 9.90 ERA in 11 games this season. The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr from Triple-A Gwinnett before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

