Braves bring back RHP Morton for $20 million, decline $9 million option for OF Rosario

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have exercised a $20 million option for pitcher Charlie Morton, bolstering a shaky rotation for the NL East champions. But they declined a $9 million option for outfielder Eddie Rosario. The return of Morton, who went 14-12 with a 3.64 ERA, was expected even though he turns 40 on Sunday. The Braves need starting depth after learning that Kyle Wright will miss another whole season because of an injury that kept him out most of this past year. The decision to cut ties with Rosario was a bit of a surprise. He hit 21 homers with 74 RBIs.

