Braves avoid arbitration by signing 1-year deals with left-handers Max Fried, A.J. Minter

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Atlanta Braves have signed their last arbitration-eligible players by agreeing to deals with left-hander Max Fried and A.J. Minter. The Braves announced Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, signing one-year deals with Fried for $15 million and Minter for $6.22 million.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreements their last arbitration-eligible players by striking deals with left-hander Max Fried and A.J. Minter. The Braves announced signing one-year contracts with Fried for $15 million and Minter for $6.22 million. The 29-year-old Fried is 62-26 with a 3.03 ERA in seven seasons with Atlanta. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 2022, when he finished second in the NL Cy Young voting and was an All-Star. The left-hander was 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA last season, when he missed almost three months with a strained left forearm.

