Braves agree to deal with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for $5 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for a $5 million bonus, the highest amount on the first day of the 2024 signing period and the most for a Venezuelan-born player. The deal consumes the majority of the Braves’ international bonus pool of about $5.9 million. Perdomo, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is regarded as a strong hitting prospect with the defensive skills to remain at shortstop.

