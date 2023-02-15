Braves’ Acuña gets quick start to year of high expectations

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. couldn’t wait to get started on his 2023 season. Feeling fully recovered from his 2021 knee injury, Acuña already is taking swings at the Braves’ spring training site in Florida. He is preparing to play for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Acuña played through knee pain last season. He says he now feels fully recovered and expects to have no limitations this season. The Braves at first were reluctant to have Acuña play in the WBC but agreed he’s healthy and gave clearance for him to represent his native Venezuela in the Classic.

