Braves acquire RHP Jimmy Herget from Angels for cash

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget from the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Herget was recently designated for assignment by the Angels after pitching this season at Triple-A Salt Lake. The trade was completed while the Braves are on a West Coast road trip. The 30-year-old pitcher was assigned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett. Herget had his best season for the Angels in 2022, making 49 appearances with a 2.48 ERA and nine saves over 69 innings. Last season, he went 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 29 games. Herget hasn’t pitching in the majors this season. He was 1-2 with 3.97 ERA in 10 appearances for Salt Lake.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.