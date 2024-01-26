Braves acquire OF J.P. Martínez from Rangers or RHP Tyler Owens.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added outfield depth by acquiring J.P. Martínez from the Texas Rangers in a trade for right-handed pitcher Tyler Owens. The 27-year-old Martínez made his major league debut for the World Series champion Rangers last season. In 17 games and 44 plate appearances, the left-handed hitter posted a .225 average with a homer and four RBIs. The Cuban native spent most of 2023 in the minors, batting .297 with 14 homers, 60 RBIs and 41 stolen bases across three leagues. The 23-year-old Owens has spent four seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system, reaching Double-A Mississippi last season.

