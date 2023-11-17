Braves acquire left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer in multiplayer trade with White Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago White Sox. The Braves sent pitchers Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens, along with infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake, to the White Sox. The move creates some room on Atlanta’s 40-man roster early in the offseason. Bummer went 5-5 with a career-high 6.79 ERA in 61 appearances this year. The 30-year-old Bummer was selected by Chicago in the 19th round in the 2014 draft.

