Braves ace Spencer Strider begins recovery from elbow surgery, says team can win World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider says he began to feel discomfort in his right elbow in spring training but didn’t realize the severity of the injury before finally learning he needed season-ending surgery. Strider says he had a bone fragment develop following Tommy John surgery in 2019 that caused the ulnar collateral ligament to become unstable. Strider also said he did not have a tear that required a second Tommy John surgery and he instead had an internal brace procedure, perhaps giving him a better opportunity to recover for the start of the 2025 season.

