Braves ace Max Fried makes rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett, first appearance since May 5

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried has thrown 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in his first appearance since May 5. Fried was runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2022. He has been on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm. His expected return after the All-Star break would further bolster a team that already has baseball’s best record. All-Stars Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder have helped to fill the void in the rotation. Fried was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts before going on the injured list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.