Braves 3B Austin Riley’s broken hand hasn’t healed enough for him to return for playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley’s broken right hand will keep him sidelined for the playoffs if the Atlanta Braves get there. Manager Brian Snitker says a CT scan revealed that the slugging third baseman’s injury had not healed sufficiently. Riley was hit by a 97 mph fastball from Jack Kochanowicz of the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18. He was projected to miss the rest of the regular season, but there was hope if the Braves advanced deep enough into the playoffs, Riley could return. The Braves entered the final week trailing Arizona for third National League wild card spot by 1 1/2 games.

