Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game with tightness on his left side

NEW YORK (AP) — Braves third baseman Austin Riley has left Atlanta’s game against the New York Mets with tightness on his left side. Riley was replaced by Zack Short in the bottom of the fourth inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker, interviewed during the ESPN broadcast, said Riley felt a little discomfort during batting practice and again when he struck out swinging in the third. Batting third in the lineup, Riley singled with two outs in the first. He is hitting .245 with three homers and 18 RBIs this season. The two-time All-Star has finished sixth or seventh in NL MVP voting each of the past three years. He batted .281 with 37 homers, 97 RBIs and an .861 OPS last season, winning his second Silver Slugger award.

