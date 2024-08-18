Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game after being hit by pitch on right hand

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the right hand. Riley took a 97 mph sinker from Jack Kochanowicz off his right hand. He stayed in to run the bases but left between innings. He was replaced by infielder Luke Williams.

