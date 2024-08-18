Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game after being hit by pitch on right hand

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic, left, throws out Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna at first base to complete a double play after forcing out Austin Riley, right, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the right hand. Riley took a 97 mph sinker from Jack Kochanowicz off his right hand. He stayed in to run the bases but left between innings. He was replaced by infielder Luke Williams.

