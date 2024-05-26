Brave Lupus score late to beat Wild Knights in Japan Rugby League One final

TOKYO (AP) — Fiji-born winger Jone Naikabula scored two tries in a Player of the Match performance for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo who beat Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights 24-20 in an extraordinary Japan Rugby League One final. Replacement center Yuto Mori scored the winning try in the 74th minute of a see-sawing final to give the Brave Lupus their sixth national title in Japan rugby’s professional era and their first since 2010.

