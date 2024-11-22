Bratt scores 2 goals, assists another in Devils’ 4-2 win over Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, Jack Hughes had three assists and the New Jersey Devils downed the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Thursday night.

New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton gave the Devils a 3-2 lead with 9:25 remaining after Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov tied the game 12 seconds into the third. Bratt scored his 10th of the season and second of the game on a power play with 5:55 remaining for the Devils’ fourth goal.

After Jack Roslovic opened the scoring for Carolina at 8:43 of the first, Bratt tied it at 1 with 5:15 left in the period. Stefan Noesen put New Jersey ahead 46 seconds into the second with a power-play goal.

Roslovic, who scored nine goals in 59 games last season, has 11 goals in 19 games for the Hurricanes.

Jacob Markstrom had 20 saves for the Devils, and Spencer Martin made 17 saves for the Hurricanes.

Takeaways

New Jersey: Hughes continued his strong start for New Jersey with three assists and is second on the team with 25 points, including eight goals.

Carolina: The Hurricanes announced Thursday that veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen would have knee surgery and miss the next eight to 12 weeks. The 35-year-old goaltender is 3-1-0 this season, while Martin fell to 1-2-0.

Key moment

Markstrom stopped all seven shots Carolina shots in the second to keep it a one-goal contest.

Key stat

New Jersey improved to 5-3-2 at home. The Devils are 8-4-0 on the road.

Up next

The Devils visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday, the same day the Hurricanes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

