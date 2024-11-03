Brashard Smith and No. 20 SMU overwhelm previously undefeated No. 18 Pitt 48-25

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
SMU running back Brashard Smith (1) is brought down by Pittsburgh defensive back Ryland Gandy (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

DALLAS (AP) — Brashard Smith ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as No. 20 SMU overwhelmed previously undefeated and 18th-ranked Pittsburgh 48-25. The 8-1 Mustangs remain tied with No. 5 Miami for the conference lead in their Atlantic Coast Conference debut. Kevin Jennings threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Pitt, now 7-1, was trying to open 8-0 for the first time since 1981. SMU has won five games in a row since an 18-15 home loss to still-undefeated and No. 9 BYU.

