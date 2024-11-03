Brashard Smith and No. 20 SMU overwhelm previously undefeated No. 18 Pitt 48-25

DALLAS (AP) — Brashard Smith ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as No. 20 SMU overwhelmed previously undefeated and 18th-ranked Pittsburgh 48-25. The 8-1 Mustangs remain tied with No. 5 Miami for the conference lead in their Atlantic Coast Conference debut. Kevin Jennings threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Pitt, now 7-1, was trying to open 8-0 for the first time since 1981. SMU has won five games in a row since an 18-15 home loss to still-undefeated and No. 9 BYU.

