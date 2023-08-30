Brantley returns to Astros after missing 14 months with shoulder injury

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley returned from the injured list by the Houston Astros and played his first major league game in 14 months, The 36-year-old outfielder started in left field and batted sixth against the Boston Red Sox. A five-time All-Star, Brantley grounded out leading off the second inning. Brantley last played on June 26 last year and had surgery on Aug. 10. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract, then signed a $12 million, one-year deal.

