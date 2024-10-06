Branson Peters’ 78-yard scoop and score powers Towson’s 34-27 upset over FCS No. 10 William & Mary

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Sean Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes and Branson Peters returned a fumble 78 yards for touchdown and Towson beat FCS 10th-ranked William & Mary 34-27 in a Coastal Athletic Association showdown. William & Mary tied the game at 13-13 as time expired in the first half when Eric Bernstein converted a 24-yard field goal, but Brown put the Tigers in front for good with a 16-yard touchdown pass to John Dunmore.

