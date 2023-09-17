Branson Adams’ go-ahead TD with 25 seconds left lifts Western Carolina over Eastern Kentucky 27-24

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to Branson Adams with 25 seconds left, and Western Carolina beat Eastern Kentucky 27-24 on Saturday night. It was Adams’ first career score — from 8-yards out. EKU started the final drive at its 38 and marched down the field in four plays to get to the WCU 23. But Patrick Nations’ 40-yard field goal missed as time expired. Desmond Reid rushed for 177 yards and a score for Western Carolina (2-1). Censere Lee caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns and David White Jr. added 94 yards on just two catches. Reid leapt over the defense from a yard out to give WCU its first lead of the game at 21-14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.