Brandt scores with back to send Dortmund top in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Julian Brandt scored with his back and Borussia Dortmund held on to move to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Hoffenheim 1-0. It was Dortmund’s ninth win from nine games across all competitions this year and enough for the team to move three points clear of 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich and surprise challenger Union Berlin. Bayern hosts Union on Sunday. Hertha Berlin climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Augsburg in snowy conditions. Leipzig held on to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, Cologne lost at home to Wolfsburg 2-0, and Werder Bremen enjoyed a 3-0 win over Bochum.

