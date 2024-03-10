Brandt scores on rebound in OT to lift Boston to 3-2 win over New York

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Hannah Brandt created a two-on-one and tapped in the rebound to give Boston a 3-2 overtime win over New York. Brandt intercepted a pass in the Boston end and carried the puck into New York’s end before passing left to Jamie Lee Rattray. Abigail Levy stopped Rattray’s shot, but Brandt was on the edge of the crease to give herself an easy second goal of the game. Brandt had the first goal of the game but Elizabeth Giguère and Jaime Bourbonnais scored late in the second for a 2-1 New York lead. Sophie Shirley tied it at 2 at the 5:22 mark of the third period.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.