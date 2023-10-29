Brandt rescues 3-3 draw for Dortmund at Frankfurt in the Bundesliga

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Julian Brandt’s 82nd-minute goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt to leave Dortmund trailing the Bundesliga leaders. The draw ends a five-game winning run for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and leaves it in fourth. Omar Marmoush scored twice as Frankfurt took a 2-0 lead before Dortmund replied with goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Youssoufa Moukoko. Fares Chaibi’s goal gave Frankfurt the lead again but Brandt leveled off a cross from Karim Adeyemi. Bayer Leverkusen can retake the league lead with a win over Freiburg later Sunday.

