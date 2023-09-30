Brandon Nimmo placed on IL by Mets with shoulder injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo was placed on the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, ending the season for the New York Mets’ leadoff hitter and center fielder. Nimmo was injured Thursday night, when he tried making a diving catch or Jorge Soler’s sinking liner to center. An MRI Friday showed no structural damage and the AC joint should heal with a couple weeks of rest. Nimmo said he could have received a cortisone shot and potentially avoided an IL stint if it was earlier in the season.

