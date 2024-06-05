Brandon Lowe slugs 3-run HR, drives in 5 runs as Rays beat Marlins 9-5

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a three-run homer, a double and drove in five runs to the lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 9-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena reached base five times — two walks, hit by pitches twice and a single. In the sixth inning, Arozarena was hit on the bill of the helmet by a 93 mph fastball from Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban. Arozarena went to first base and after being examined by Rays training staff, stayed in the game.

“They obviously were worried and that’s why they came out,” Arozarena said through a translator. “Thank God it didn’t really hurt and I was able to stay in the game.”

Ahmed Rosario had three hits, Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs, and Yandy Díaz added a double and single for the Rays, who have won 22 of 25 against the Marlins since the start of 2019.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot allowed three runs in the first inning, and then held Miami scoreless the remainder of his outing. Pepiot (4-2) gave up five hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot follows through on a delivery to a Miami Marlins batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

“I didn’t get ahead of guys in the first inning, most of the hits were 1-0 (counts), so that’s a big difference,” Pepiot said. “You just have to bear down and go after it. As a starting pitcher, I was just trying to go as deep as possible.”

The Rays batted around and broke it open with a five-run outburst in the fifth. Paredes’ two-run single made it 6-3, and Lowe followed with a two-run double that ended Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo’s outing. Rosario’s RBI single off reliever Declan Cronin punctuated the outburst.

“A lot of guys contributed in a big way,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

It was the third time in his career that Arozarena reached base five times.

“Getting on base five times I was able to contribute and support the team,” Arozarena said.

The Marlins got to within 9-5 by scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks inherited a bases-loaded jam with no out after Phil Maton allowed consecutive singles to Tim Anderson, Vidal Brujan and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. Fairbanks struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger and retired Josh Bell on a groundout for his seventh save.

Luzardo (2-3) allowed nine runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out two.

“It wasn’t working for me today,” Luzardo said. “Just have to get better and not let it snowball.”

Down 3-0, the Rays took the lead for good with a four-run fourth. They tied it on Lowe’s three-run homer and moved ahead on José Siri’s RBI double.

“I understand what he has on the mound and what kind of pitcher that he is. He has electric stuff,” Lowe said of Luzardo. “I tried to be as calm as possible at the plate and try to get something close to the middle. He did leave two pitches up and I was able to get them.”

Miami snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak with De La Cruz’s solo homer in the first. Bell added an RBI triple and scored on Otto López’s single.

“I felt really good about the rest of the game with Jesús on the mound,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Sometimes you have days like that and just kind of got away from him.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated OF Josh Lowe (left oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham.

Marlins: Reinstated catcher Christian Bethancourt from the bereavement list and optioned catcher Jhonny Pereda to Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.12) will start the series finale for the Rays on Wednesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Braxton Garrett (2-0, 4.56 ERA).

