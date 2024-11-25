Brandon Graham expects to miss rest of season after tearing triceps in Eagles’ win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Graham expects to miss the rest of the season after the veteran edge rusher tore his triceps in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Graham said he had been dealing with tendinitis in his triceps before sustaining the injury. Graham has been a stalwart for the Eagles since they drafted him 13th overall in 2010. He has 76 1/2 career sacks, having moved into third in franchise history when he took down Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.