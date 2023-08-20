Brandon Crawford put on injured list by San Francisco Giants with strained forearm

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants with a strained left forearm. San Francisco made the move retroactive to Saturday, when Crawford was held out of a 6-5 loss yo Atlanta, Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento. Crawford, 36,, is hitting a career-low .194 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 77 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Matos, 22, is hitting .241 with a 306 on-base percentage, one home run and nine RBIs in 50 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.