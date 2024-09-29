Brandon Bye, Aljaz Ivacic lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Nashville

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Brandon Bye’s first goal of the season came late in the second half and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves, leading the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. Bye took a pass from Luca Langoni in the 86th minute and scored for the 10th time in his seven-year career. It was the second assist for Langoni in seven career appearances. Ivacic earned his fifth clean sheet of the season for New England (9-17-4). Joe Willis did not have a save in goal for Nashville (8-14-9).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.