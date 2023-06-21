Brandon Belt returns to Blue Jays from 10-day injured list after hamstring inflammation

Brandon Belt has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will be active for the Toronto Blue Jays’ game against the Miami Marlins. The 35-year-old infielder/designated hitter missed time with left hamstring inflammation. He is hitting .263 this season with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 152 at-bats. Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, in a corresponding move. Horwitz had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI in eight at-bats in his three games with Toronto this season.

